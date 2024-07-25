VirtualBox 7.1 Beta Released With Modernized GUI, Wayland Support For Clipboard Sharing

Written by Michael Larabel in Virtualization on 25 July 2024 at 03:53 PM EDT. 7 Comments
VIRTUALIZATION
Oracle today released the first public beta of their VirtualBox 7.1 virtualization software.

Oracle VM VirtualBox 7.1 is shaping up to be a big update to this virtualization offering and now features a "modernized look and feel" to its GUI. There is also the ability to switch between "basic" and "experienced" user levels that control the amount of UI functionality offered.

VirtualBox 7.1 on Linux


VirtualBox 7.1 also brings various OCI improvements, new NAT engine with IPv6 support, ARM virtualization on macOS ARM hosts for Linux and BSD VMs, and Wayland support for clipboard sharing.

VirtualBox 7.1 on Linux, creating a new VM


VirtualBox 7.1 also boasts better performance for screen recording, new Microsoft DB/KEX certificates for newly-created VMs with EFI, improved GUI accessibility, and Qt toolkit upgrades for its UI.

Downloads and more details on this first beta release of VirtualBox 7.1 via the vbox-announce list.
7 Comments
Related News
VMware Hypercall API Makes It Into Linux 6.11 For Basis To Allow Confidential Computing
Initial AMD SEV-SNP KVM Guest VM Support Merged Into Linux 6.11
LXD 6.1 Released With Automatic Core Pinning Load Balancing, Fixes Hosts With 64+ CPU Cores
Cloud Hypervisor 40 Released With Better Boot Time Performance
VMware Hypercall API To Likely Land In Linux 6.11
VirtIO Improvements Ready For Linux 6.10
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
EXT4 Has A Very Nice Performance Optimization For Linux 6.11
Microsoft's WSL 2.3.11 Brings "Hundreds Of New Kernel Modules" & New Features
NVIDIA Promotes Their Open-Source GPU Kernel Driver Support
Rust Safety Standard Proposed For The Linux Kernel
systemd Talks Up Automatic Boot Assessment In Light Of The Crowdstrike-Microsoft Outage
XZ Patches For The Linux Kernel Updated, Drops "Jia Tan" As A Maintainer
New Linux Patches Enable The Snapdragon X1 Elite Powered Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 6
wlroots 0.18 Brings New Wayland Protocols & Support For GPU Reset Recovery