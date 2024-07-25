VirtualBox 7.1 Beta Released With Modernized GUI, Wayland Support For Clipboard Sharing

Oracle today released the first public beta of their VirtualBox 7.1 virtualization software.Oracle VM VirtualBox 7.1 is shaping up to be a big update to this virtualization offering and now features a "modernized look and feel" to its GUI. There is also the ability to switch between "basic" and "experienced" user levels that control the amount of UI functionality offered.

VirtualBox 7.1 also brings various OCI improvements, new NAT engine with IPv6 support, ARM virtualization on macOS ARM hosts for Linux and BSD VMs, and Wayland support for clipboard sharing.