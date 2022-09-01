Fwupd 1.9.22 Released With Framework SD Expansion Card & Raspberry Pi 5 Support

Written by Michael Larabel in LVFS on 26 July 2024 at 12:34 PM EDT. 1 Comment
LVFS
Richard Hughes of Red Hat just released Fwupd 1.9.22 as the newest version of this open-source solution for allowing system and peripheral firmware updates to be carried out quickly and easily from Linux systems.

With Fwupd 1.9.22 there is new hardware support for facilitating firmware updates as it concerns the Framework Laptop's SD Expansion Card and then separately is also unofficial Raspberry Pi 5 support.

The SD Expansion Card support for the modular Framework laptops is great to see and just the latest addition to the already existing Framework Laptop support with Fwupd.

Framework laptop Flashrom use


The unofficial Raspberry Pi 5 support is adding it to the Flashrom plug-in and has been tested by Richard Hughes with the Raspberry Pi 5 Model B.

Fwupd 1.9.22 also has a variety of bug fixes and other code improvements as noted on GitHub.
1 Comment
Related News
Fwupd 1.9.21 Released With Synaptics Carrera & Wacom Movink Support
Fwupd 1.9.20 Released With Updated FPC Fingerprint Reader Support
Fwupd 1.9.19 Supports New Docks, Incorporates More Fixes
Fwupd 1.9.17 Adds Firmware Updating For ASUS DC201 & Realtek RTS541x
Fwupd 1.9.16 Adds Support For More USB Docks & Qualcomm Devices
Fwupd Switches From XZ To Zstd Compression: More Trust & Slightly Better Performance
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
EXT4 Has A Very Nice Performance Optimization For Linux 6.11
Microsoft's WSL 2.3.11 Brings "Hundreds Of New Kernel Modules" & New Features
NVIDIA Promotes Their Open-Source GPU Kernel Driver Support
Rust Safety Standard Proposed For The Linux Kernel
systemd Talks Up Automatic Boot Assessment In Light Of The Crowdstrike-Microsoft Outage
XZ Patches For The Linux Kernel Updated, Drops "Jia Tan" As A Maintainer
New Linux Patches Enable The Snapdragon X1 Elite Powered Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 6
KDE Developers Tackle The Five Most Common Plasma Crashes