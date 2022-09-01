Fwupd 1.9.22 Released With Framework SD Expansion Card & Raspberry Pi 5 Support

Richard Hughes of Red Hat just released Fwupd 1.9.22 as the newest version of this open-source solution for allowing system and peripheral firmware updates to be carried out quickly and easily from Linux systems.With Fwupd 1.9.22 there is new hardware support for facilitating firmware updates as it concerns the Framework Laptop's SD Expansion Card and then separately is also unofficial Raspberry Pi 5 support.The SD Expansion Card support for the modular Framework laptops is great to see and just the latest addition to the already existing Framework Laptop support with Fwupd.

The unofficial Raspberry Pi 5 support is adding it to the Flashrom plug-in and has been tested by Richard Hughes with the Raspberry Pi 5 Model B.Fwupd 1.9.22 also has a variety of bug fixes and other code improvements as noted on GitHub