ASRock Announces Passively Cooled Radeon RX 7900 Series

For those striving for a quiet PC while having high-end specs, ASRock today announced passively-cooled Radeon RX 7900 XT and Radeon RX 7900 XTX graphics cards.ASRock announced the passively-cooled ASRock AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX Passive 24GB and ASRock AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT Passive 20GB graphics cards. These graphics cards feature a VAPOR-CHAMBER heatsink for passive cooling and aluminum cooling fins with v-shaped cutting.

Those interested can learn more about these interesting high-end yet passively cooled graphics cards for the RX 7900 XTX and RX 7900 XT models.

Pricing on these passively-cooled Radeon RX 7900 series graphics cards weren't shared by ASRock with this morning's announcement. Quite interesting offerings for those wanting a high-end but quiet PC although too bad these models weren't introduced earlier in the Radeon RX 7900 series product life-cycle.