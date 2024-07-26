New Dell PC Driver & Intel Performance Limit Reasons Help Laptops On Linux 6.11

Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 26 July 2024
The x86 platform driver updates were merged last week for the Linux 6.11 merge window. The x86 platform drivers predominantly benefit Intel/AMD laptops on Linux but also some other x86 non-laptop hardware and then more recently also some ARM64 laptop drivers appearing in this area of the kernel.

The x86 platform driver feature highlights for Linux 6.11 include:

- The Dell PC driver adds fan mode controls and platform profile handling with this new "Dell PC Extras" driver.

- The HP WMI driver has fixed ACPI Platform Profile switching on various HP Omen and HP Victus laptops.

- The Intel TPMI driver has wired up Performance Limit Reasons (PLR) support for reporting to user-space why CPU cores may be downclocking or running in a more limited performance state.

- The ASUS WMI driver now handles the Zenbook 2023 camera's LED disable indicator.

- On the ARM side, the Lenovo Yoga C630 embedded controller (EC) driver has been upstreamed for improving the Linux support on that aging Windows on ARM laptop.

More details on these platform-drivers-x86 changes for Linux 6.11 via this pull.
