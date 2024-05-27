Show Your Support: Did you know that the hundreds of articles written on Phoronix each month are mostly authored by one individual? Phoronix.com doesn't have a whole news room with unlimited resources and relies upon people reading our content without blocking ads and alternatively by people subscribing to Phoronix Premium for our ad-free service with other extra features.
Intel Performance Limit Reasons For Linux To Report Why Your CPU Is Downclocking
Intel Performance Limit Reasons can report why the performance/power is being limited at the die level or for individual CPU cores within a die. With a new set of patches today to the Linux kernel mailing list, Intel PLR hardware performance event reporting is being wired up. The information is they conveyed to user-space via DebugFS for administrators to tap into directly or for other applications wanting to know why their CPU performance may be limited.
With the proposed Linux patches for Intel Performance Limit Reasons, the information is conveyed via /sys/kernel/debug/tpmi-*/plr/domain*/status. But as typical with DebugFS, "/sys/kernel/debug/" is typically restricted to software with root/administrator privileges.
With these patches there is a new "INTEL_PLR_TPMI" Kconfig option for gating this Intel PLR driver. Hopefully everything will be in shape for getting it mainlined in Linux v6.11. Those interested in the Intel PLR functionality can find the new driver patches for now on the kernel mailing list.