Intel Performance Limit Reasons For Linux To Report Why Your CPU Is Downclocking

Intel Performance Limit Reasons (PLR) can indicate why your CPU is downclocking / limited to a lower performance limit for a given core or die. With some Windows utilities this information this Intel CPU feature has been available there while now Intel is bringing PLR support to Linux too.Intel Performance Limit Reasons can report why the performance/power is being limited at the die level or for individual CPU cores within a die. With a new set of patches today to the Linux kernel mailing list, Intel PLR hardware performance event reporting is being wired up. The information is they conveyed to user-space via DebugFS for administrators to tap into directly or for other applications wanting to know why their CPU performance may be limited.