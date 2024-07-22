Show Your Support: Did you know that the hundreds of articles written on Phoronix each month are mostly authored by one individual? Phoronix.com doesn't have a whole news room with unlimited resources and relies upon people reading our content without blocking ads and alternatively by people subscribing to Phoronix Premium for our ad-free service with other extra features.
Intel oneAPI VPL 2024Q2 GPU Runtime Prepares For VVC Decode
Recently was the release by Intel of their VA-API 2.22 library and quarterly FFmpeg Cartwheel update with both releases focusing on adding GPU-accelerated VVC/H.266 video decoding in advance of Lunar Lake processors launching where they will be the first to add VVC/H.266 hardware decode capabilities. With this morning's oneAPI VPL GPU RT 2024Q2 release, they have also plumbed in the VVC decode support.
The VPL GPU Runtime now exposes Versatile Video Coding (VVC) support with its API. Plus the new version brings AV1 decode improvements, supports dynamic resolution change for HEVC/AVC/AV1 decode, enables buffer caching control for GPU-accelerated copying, and various other changes.
More details on this updated Intel Video Processing Library open-source software via GitHub.
Also out today is the Intel Media Driver 2024Q2 release. With this new release is improved software stability and fixing a possible GPU hang for AV1 encoding with FFmpeg.