Performance Event Changes For Linux 6.11 Bring Several Additions For Intel Hardware
All of the "perf" performance events feature updates were merged last week for the ongoing Linux 6.11 merge window.
This time around the performance events updates are primarily benefiting Intel platforms. There is now performance events for Lunar Lake and Arrow Lake processors, including a new data source with Lunar Lake processors. Over on the Intel server side is support for Intel High Bandwidth Memory (HBM) and Compute Express Link (CXL) uncore counters. Also on the Intel side are enhancements and fixes to the Intel Processor Trace (PT) functionality.
Performance events changes for Linux 6.11 also include various micro-optimizations, code fixes, AMD uncore driver fixes, and other adjustments.
See this pull for the list of Linux 6.11 performance events changes.
Add A Comment