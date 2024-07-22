Performance Event Changes For Linux 6.11 Bring Several Additions For Intel Hardware

Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 22 July 2024 at 03:02 PM EDT. Add A Comment
INTEL
All of the "perf" performance events feature updates were merged last week for the ongoing Linux 6.11 merge window.

This time around the performance events updates are primarily benefiting Intel platforms. There is now performance events for Lunar Lake and Arrow Lake processors, including a new data source with Lunar Lake processors. Over on the Intel server side is support for Intel High Bandwidth Memory (HBM) and Compute Express Link (CXL) uncore counters. Also on the Intel side are enhancements and fixes to the Intel Processor Trace (PT) functionality.

Intel swag


Performance events changes for Linux 6.11 also include various micro-optimizations, code fixes, AMD uncore driver fixes, and other adjustments.

See this pull for the list of Linux 6.11 performance events changes.
Add A Comment
Related News
Intel oneAPI VPL 2024Q2 GPU Runtime Prepares For VVC Decode
Sound Open Firmware 2.10 Brings Stable Support For Intel Arrow Lake & Lunar Lake
Intel FFmpeg 2024Q2 Update Enables GPU-Accelerated VVC Decoding
Intel Sub-NUMA Clustering Will Stop Clashing With Resource Director On Linux 6.11+
Patch Posted For Finally Reporting Intel Graphics Card Fan Speeds Under Linux
Intel Performance Limit Reasons Coming To Linux 6.11
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
EXT4 Has A Very Nice Performance Optimization For Linux 6.11
Linus Torvalds Begins The Linux 6.11 Merge Window By Merging Some Of His Own Code
Microsoft's WSL 2.3.11 Brings "Hundreds Of New Kernel Modules" & New Features
NVIDIA Promotes Their Open-Source GPU Kernel Driver Support
Linux Patch To Disable The Snapdragon X Elite "X1E80100" GPU By Default
Rust Safety Standard Proposed For The Linux Kernel
New "SCALE" Software Allows Natively Compiling CUDA Apps For AMD GPUs
Linux 6.11 To Allow Tightening Of /proc/[pid]/mem Access For Better Security