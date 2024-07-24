Intel Graphics Compiler 1.0.17193.4 Released With Initial Battlemage Support
Intel today released IGC 1.0.17193.4 as the newest version of the Intel Graphics Compiler that is used for their compute stack on Windows/Linux as well as by their Windows graphics driver for shader compilation.
IGC isn't used by the Intel Mesa drivers but for Linux users does play an important role within the Intel Compute Runtime for OpenCL and oneAPI Level Zero support. With IGC 1.0.17193.4 there is initial support for upcoming Battlemage discrete GPUs as well as a few new features, a variety of fixes, and different compiler optimizations.
IGC 1.0.17193.4 is the newest monthly update to this open-source graphics compiler. There isn't any official release notes but in going through the Git commits for IGC 1.0.17193.4, the highlights include initial support for Battlemage (BMG) graphics, SPIR-V Dot operation support, global barriers are now implemented, and various other smaller features. The Battlemage support isn't too invasive since IGC already has Xe2 support plumbed in from Lunar Lake. The Battlemage changes for this graphics compiler are at this time just around 300 lines of new code thanks to leveraging the Xe2 common code. Intel's open-source/Linux driver engineers have been very busy in preparing for Battlemage. With Linux 6.11 is initial but still experimental Battlemage support for their DRM code and in Mesa the ANV and Iris driver enablement continues as well for Xe2.
Those interested can dive more into the changes via GitHub.
Add A Comment