Intel Compute Runtime 24.45.31740.9 Released Ahead Of The Arc B580 "Battlemage" Launch

Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 4 December 2024 at 06:24 AM EST. Add A Comment
INTEL
The Intel Compute Runtime 24.45.31740.9 is out as the newest monthly-ish update to this open-source GPU compute stack used on Linux and Windows for the OpenCL and Level Zero support. This Compute Runtime 24.45.31740.9 is also the last update ahead of next week's Battlemage availability with the Arc B580 graphics card.

The Intel Compute Runtime still isn't providing any concise release notes / change-log and the quality support matrix isn't yet reporting the state of Battlemage graphics, but the Lunar Lake Xe2 support is considered production-quality with Level Zero 1.6 and OpenCL 3.0. When scrolling through the Git commits that are new to this release, a lot of focus is indeed around the Xe2 graphics for Lunar Lake in integrated form and then the imminent availability of Battlemage graphics cards.

Battlemage B580 and B570 availability slide


The Intel Compute Runtime 24.45.31740.9 delivers many improvements and new features around Xe2 graphics for Lunar Lake and Battlemage discrete graphics. Hopefully everything is good to go for next week's availability on that $249 USD Battlemage graphics card, the Intel Arc B580. In any case we'll see with Linux benchmarks of Battlemage next week.

There is also more performance optimization work such as a new CCS optimization being introduced, enabling a staging buffer for write image, and other features. Additionally there is also integration improvements when making use of the Xe krnel mode driver such as VM prefetch now being utilized. The new Intel Compute Runtime update also presents binary compatibility across multiple hardware targets, memory and GPU domain support within the getEnergyCounter() call, more recoverable page fault handling, and other minor new features.

More details on the new Intel Compute Runtime release via GitHub. This Compute Runtime update goes along with the updated Intel Graphics Compiler (IGC) from last week.
Add A Comment
Related News
Intel ANV Driver Improves Vulkan Image Compression Going Back To Tigerlake
Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger Retires
Turbostat Utility Lands New Features With Linux 6.13
Intel Graphics Compiler Removes Support For Ice Lake & Older
Linux 6.13 Enhances Interactions Between Intel TDX Guests & VMMs
Intel NPU Library v1.4 Adds Turbo Mode & Tensor Operations
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Wayland Color Management Protocol Might Finally Be Close To Merging
Microsoft Makes An Interesting Improvement To Kernel Modules With Linux 6.13
Linux 6.13 Hits A "Tipping Point" With More Rust Drivers Expected Soon
Linux Kernel Performance Bottlenecks Spotted By Mold Developer
Linux 6.13 KVM Eliminates An "Awful Idea", Many x86_64 Improvements
Linux 6.13 Staging Clears Out 107k Lines Of Code From Old & Unmaintained Drivers
Mozilla Firefox Switches To .tar.xz For Linux Packaging
Linus Torvalds Improves Futex Code To Improve User-Space Accesses