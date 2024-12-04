Intel Compute Runtime 24.45.31740.9 Released Ahead Of The Arc B580 "Battlemage" Launch
The Intel Compute Runtime 24.45.31740.9 is out as the newest monthly-ish update to this open-source GPU compute stack used on Linux and Windows for the OpenCL and Level Zero support. This Compute Runtime 24.45.31740.9 is also the last update ahead of next week's Battlemage availability with the Arc B580 graphics card.
The Intel Compute Runtime still isn't providing any concise release notes / change-log and the quality support matrix isn't yet reporting the state of Battlemage graphics, but the Lunar Lake Xe2 support is considered production-quality with Level Zero 1.6 and OpenCL 3.0. When scrolling through the Git commits that are new to this release, a lot of focus is indeed around the Xe2 graphics for Lunar Lake in integrated form and then the imminent availability of Battlemage graphics cards.
The Intel Compute Runtime 24.45.31740.9 delivers many improvements and new features around Xe2 graphics for Lunar Lake and Battlemage discrete graphics. Hopefully everything is good to go for next week's availability on that $249 USD Battlemage graphics card, the Intel Arc B580. In any case we'll see with Linux benchmarks of Battlemage next week.
There is also more performance optimization work such as a new CCS optimization being introduced, enabling a staging buffer for write image, and other features. Additionally there is also integration improvements when making use of the Xe krnel mode driver such as VM prefetch now being utilized. The new Intel Compute Runtime update also presents binary compatibility across multiple hardware targets, memory and GPU domain support within the getEnergyCounter() call, more recoverable page fault handling, and other minor new features.
More details on the new Intel Compute Runtime release via GitHub. This Compute Runtime update goes along with the updated Intel Graphics Compiler (IGC) from last week.
Add A Comment