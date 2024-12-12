Linux Mint 22.1 Beta Released With Cinnamon 6.4 Desktop, Updated Apt Code

12 December 2024
The beta release of Linux Mint 22.1 "Xia" is now available for testing of this desktop Linux distribution based on Ubuntu LTS releases and known for its Cinnamon desktop environment.

Linux Mint 22.1 is employing their latest Cinnamon 6.4 desktop that brings a new default theme, cleaner dialogs, re-designed on-screen displays, improved Wayland compatibility, and a variety of other refinements to this originally GNOME-forked desktop code.

Also found in Linux Mint 22.1 Beta is the Linux Mint project's forked Apt dependencies with Aptkit and Captain.

Linux Mint 22.1


The Linux Mint 22.1 release also adds power mode profile GUI toggles, fully integrated Night Light mode support, artwork improvements, and other updates. Linux Mint 22.1 continues to use the Ubuntu 24.04 LTS package base including the default Linux 6.8 kernel.

Downloads and more details on the Linux Mint 22.1 Beta test release via LinuxMint.com.
