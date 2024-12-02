Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger Retires
While Intel has been under much financial difficulties and as they pursue their build out of new fabs to better compete with TSMC, to much surprise Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger has retired effective today.
Intel announced today that Pat Gelsinger has retired from the company and has stepped down from the board of directors, effective today. With this immediate shake-up it presumably came from board pressure for him to "retire" so suddenly.
David Zinsner and Michelle Johnston Holthaus are interim co-CEOs while Intel searches for a permanent new CEO.
Pat had only been Intel CEO since 2021 while it's been a difficult few years for the company.
Pat Gelsinger and Gordon Moore back at IDF 2007.
More details via the Intel press release that just hit the wire.
