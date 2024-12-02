Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger Retires

Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 2 December 2024 at 08:47 AM EST. 34 Comments
INTEL
While Intel has been under much financial difficulties and as they pursue their build out of new fabs to better compete with TSMC, to much surprise Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger has retired effective today.

Intel announced today that Pat Gelsinger has retired from the company and has stepped down from the board of directors, effective today. With this immediate shake-up it presumably came from board pressure for him to "retire" so suddenly.

David Zinsner and Michelle Johnston Holthaus are interim co-CEOs while Intel searches for a permanent new CEO.

Pat had only been Intel CEO since 2021 while it's been a difficult few years for the company.

Intel IDF


Pat Gelsinger and Gordon Moore back at IDF 2007.

More details via the Intel press release that just hit the wire.
34 Comments
Related News
Turbostat Utility Lands New Features With Linux 6.13
Intel Graphics Compiler Removes Support For Ice Lake & Older
Linux 6.13 Enhances Interactions Between Intel TDX Guests & VMMs
Intel NPU Library v1.4 Adds Turbo Mode & Tensor Operations
OpenVINO 2024.5 Released With More Intel Optimizations, Better LLM/GenAI Coverage
Intel SNC6 Sub-NUMA Clustering Support With Linux 6.13
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linux 6.13 Will Report The Number Of Hung Tasks Since Boot
Microsoft Makes An Interesting Improvement To Kernel Modules With Linux 6.13
Wayland Color Management Protocol Might Finally Be Close To Merging
Linux Kernel Performance Bottlenecks Spotted By Mold Developer
Linux 6.13 KVM Eliminates An "Awful Idea", Many x86_64 Improvements
Linux 6.13 Hits A "Tipping Point" With More Rust Drivers Expected Soon
Linux 6.13 Staging Clears Out 107k Lines Of Code From Old & Unmaintained Drivers
Mozilla Firefox Switches To .tar.xz For Linux Packaging