Intel ANV Driver Improves Vulkan Image Compression Going Back To Tigerlake
Merged for Mesa 25.0 yesterday to the Intel "ANV" open-source Vulkan Linux driver is enabling more storage compression on Tigerlake graphics hardware and newer.
The merge enables Vulkan image compression support in more configurations. As explained by Nanley Chery in that merge request:
- On gfx12-20, allow storage compression for modifiers. This helps prevent some games from falling back to uncompressed modifiers. Halo: MCC is helped and likely other games mentioned in !22988 (merged).
- On gfx20, use the CCS_E aux-usage for storage compression. This causes ISL to create surface states with more appropriate render compression formats.
- On gfx12.5, only disable storage compression for the formats we expose atomic support for (R32 formats).
- On gfx12.0, allow storage compression unless the image may be used with atomics.
In addition to helping some games, it also closes a three year old bug report for enabling storage image compression on now-aging Tigerlake graphics.
Great seeing the continued flow of Intel open-source Vulkan driver improvements ahead of the upcoming Intel Arc B580/B70 Battlemage graphics cards.
