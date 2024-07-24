Intel OSPRay 3.2 Further Advances This Open-Source Ray-Tracing Engine

Intel's OSPRay ray-tracing engine as part of their oneAPI rendering toolkit continues to serve as a great, scalable and portable RT engine for high fidelity visualizations. With OSPRay 3.2 released today, they continue advancing this open-source engine further.

OSPRay 3.2 boasts new sampling improvements with better performance thanks to a new round of optimizations. There are also various quality improvements, improved denoiser image operation, support for half-precision (16 bit float) texture formats and two channel 32-bit float textures.

OSPRay 3.2 also implements MIP Mapping for better texture filtering, various dependency updates, fixes artifacts sometimes appearing with its GPU rendering, and various other changes.

Downloads and more details on the OSPRay 3.2 ray-tracing engine release via GitHub. I'll have out some new OSPRay benchmarks soon.
