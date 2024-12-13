Intel Panther Lake & Clearwater Forest Power Management Patches For Linux 6.14

Intel engineer and Linux power management subsystem maintainer Rafael Wysocki queued up several power management related patches this week for Intel's upcoming Core Ultra "Panther Lake" processors as well as the next-gen Xeon Clearwater Forest processors.

On the Intel Panther Lake side there is PowerCap/RAPL support, int340x thermal driver support, and ACPI DPTF bits for these processors succeeding Lunar Lake.

On the Xeon Clearwater Forest side is Intel Idle driver support for this successor to Xeon 6 Sierra Forest processors.

All of these patches have been added to the linux-pm.git linux-next branch making it material for the upcoming Linux 6.14 kernel cycle. Linux 6.14 stable in turn should be out in March, well ahead of the Intel Panther Lake and Clearwater Forest processors launching. Besides these power management patches there have been many other patches coming around the kernel for these next-gen Intel wares too, such as for the Xe3 integrated graphics on Panther Lake being a big target.
