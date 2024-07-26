LLVM 19.1-rc1 Compiler Released With More C23 / C++23 & New Intel Extensions
LLVM 19.1-rc1 was released today as the first tagged development snapshot of LLVM 19 that is working its way toward the stable LLVM 19.1 version expected in September.
Earlier this week when the LLVM 19 code was branched I wrote an article outlining all of the new features in LLVM 19 and Clang 19. See that article for more details but there's a lot in new C and C++ language features, Intel Branch Hint support, new Arm cores added, Apple M4 support, initial C2Y plumbing, removing AMD 3DNow! instructions, and many other additions over the past half-year.
Those wanting to try out the LLVM 19.1-rc1 compiler stack can find the sources and binaries via the LLVM Discourse.
LLVM 19.1-rc2 is expected for release around 6 August, LLVM 19.1-rc3 around 20 August, and then ideally releasing LLVM 19.1.0 around 3 September. After that will be the usual bi-weekly point release regiment.
