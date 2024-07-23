NVIDIA 560 Linux Driver Beta Released - Defaults To Open GPU Kernel Modules

Written by Michael Larabel in NVIDIA on 23 July 2024 at 09:46 AM EDT. 23 Comments
NVIDIA
NVIDIA today released their first Linux beta driver in the new R560 driver release branch. Coming days after their NVIDIA 560 Windows driver, out this morning is the NVIDIA 560.28.03 beta Linux driver.

As expected, with the NVIDIA 560 Linux driver for Turing and newer GPUs with the GPU System Processor (GSP), the NVIDIA Open GPU kernel modules are preferred by default on driver installation rather than the proprietary kernel modules. The NVIDIA proprietary kernel modules will continue to be supported for older GPUs and those specifically wanting to use the proprietary kernel modules. NVIDIA's user-space components remain the same and are closed-source, but great to see the NVIDIA open-source kernel driver bits being mature enough to now be preferred over the proprietary ones on supported GPUs.

With the NVIDIA 560.28.03 Linux driver, Variable Rate Refresh (VRR) is now working for notebooks on the open kernel modules as a previously missing feature now addressed.

Also notable with the NVIDIA 560 Linux driver is the EGL_KHR_platform_x11 and EGL_EXT_platform_xcb EGL extensions now being supported on XWayland.

The 560 driver also adds a PipeWire backend to NvFBC so that it works with most Wayland compositors supporting screencasting via the XDG Desktop Portal. There is also support for multiple concurrent clients to the NvFBC direct capture.

Some other NVIDIA 560 Linux driver changes include DRM-KMS explicit sync support via the IN_FENCE_FD mode setting property and support for VRR on Wayland with pre-Volta GPUs. There is also an update to glXWaitVideoSyncSGI() so it's more efficient and should help reduce frame stutter with some KDE configurations.

Downloads and more details on today's NVIDIA 560.28.03 Linux driver release via NVIDIA.com.
23 Comments
Related News
NVIDIA's EGL-Wayland Library v1.1.14 Adds Explicit Sync
NVIDIA Promotes Their Open-Source GPU Kernel Driver Support
NVIDIA 555.58 Stable Linux Driver Brings Wayland Explicit Sync, GSP Firmware Default
GCC 15 Adds NVIDIA Grace CPU Support With "-mcpu=grace" Option
NVIDIA 555.52.04 Beta Linux Driver Brings Fixes
NVIDIA 555.42.02 Linux Beta Brings Wayland Explicit Sync, GSP Firmware Used By Default
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
EXT4 Has A Very Nice Performance Optimization For Linux 6.11
Linus Torvalds Begins The Linux 6.11 Merge Window By Merging Some Of His Own Code
Microsoft's WSL 2.3.11 Brings "Hundreds Of New Kernel Modules" & New Features
NVIDIA Promotes Their Open-Source GPU Kernel Driver Support
Linux Patch To Disable The Snapdragon X Elite "X1E80100" GPU By Default
Rust Safety Standard Proposed For The Linux Kernel
New "SCALE" Software Allows Natively Compiling CUDA Apps For AMD GPUs
AMD Unified AI Software Stack Has The Potential To Be A Very Big Deal