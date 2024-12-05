NVIDIA 565.77 Linux Driver Released As First Stable R565 Build
For the past month and a half the NVIDIA R565 Linux driver series has been in public beta with a number of (X)Wayland improvements, DMA-BUF enhancements, VKD3D fixes, and a variety of other enhancements. Today the NVIDIA 565.77 Linux driver was released as the first stable build in the series.
The NVIDIA 565.77 Linux driver was released today as the first stable R565 version. Compared to the prior beta, there have been a number of bug fixes merged, a new GLVidHeapReuseRatio application profile key to control the amount of memory OpenGL may hold for later re-use, and other maintenance work. There isn't any shiny new features in today's driver compared to the prior R565 beta.
The NVIDIA 565 Linux driver series at large is exciting for its various (X)Wayland improvements, mmap support on exported DMA-BUF objects, reducing some cases of stuttering with OpenGL sync-to-vblank, new properties for the NVIDIA DRM driver to help with HDR handling, DXVK and VKD3D fixes, VK_EXT_depth_clamp_control, and other fixes/enhancements over the prior driver series.
The NVIDIA 565.77 Linux driver can be downloaded at NVIDIA.com.
