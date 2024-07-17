NVIDIA Promotes Their Open-Source GPU Kernel Driver Support

For longtime Phoronix readers with our news and Linux driver coverage, NVIDIA's post should not come as much of a surprise but does provide a nice recap for those not keeping up or wanting to know about switching over to the open-source kernel drivers with modern Linux distributions. This driver code remains outside of the mainline kernel but in any event it's a win having this open-source GPU kernel driver support and even though their user-space driver components remain closed-source. I recently wrapped up some new NVIDIA kernel driver benchmarks and will have out an article with those numbers soon.