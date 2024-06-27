NVIDIA 555.58 Stable Linux Driver Brings Wayland Explicit Sync, GSP Firmware Default

27 June 2024
The NVIDIA 555.58 Linux driver has debuted this morning as the first stable version in the R555 driver series. The NVIDIA 555 Linux driver is the most exciting in recent times with offering Wayland explicit sync support, more stable Wayland support in general, and GSP firmware is now used by default on RTX 20 / Turing and newer GPUs where the GPU System Processor is present.

The NVIDIA 555 Linux driver went into beta last month with many new features and in early June a second beta was released. Today marks the first stable version in this R555 series.

NVIDIA RTX 40 graphics cards


There isn't any new features over the prior betas but just bug fixes and various minor improvements. The GSP firmware by default, Wayland explicit sync with the linux-drm-syncobj-v1 protocol, Vulkan Wayland WSI immediate presentation mode, HDMI 10-bits per component support by default, EGL as the OpenGL ICD for NvFBC, and other R555 features should all be in good shape.

The NVIDIA 555.58 Linux driver can be downloaded at NVIDIA.com. With this stable version now available, fresh benchmarks will be coming out soon on Phoronix along with looking at some new professional graphics cards.
11 Comments
