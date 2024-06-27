Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
NVIDIA 555.58 Stable Linux Driver Brings Wayland Explicit Sync, GSP Firmware Default
The NVIDIA 555 Linux driver went into beta last month with many new features and in early June a second beta was released. Today marks the first stable version in this R555 series.
There isn't any new features over the prior betas but just bug fixes and various minor improvements. The GSP firmware by default, Wayland explicit sync with the linux-drm-syncobj-v1 protocol, Vulkan Wayland WSI immediate presentation mode, HDMI 10-bits per component support by default, EGL as the OpenGL ICD for NvFBC, and other R555 features should all be in good shape.
The NVIDIA 555.58 Linux driver can be downloaded at NVIDIA.com. With this stable version now available, fresh benchmarks will be coming out soon on Phoronix along with looking at some new professional graphics cards.