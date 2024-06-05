Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
NVIDIA 555.52.04 Beta Linux Driver Brings Fixes
The NVIDIA 555.52.04 beta driver today isn't intended to provide new features over the prior feature-heavy beta driver. The NVIDIA 555.52.04 is here today to roll-out various fixes for problems reported since the late May release. This driver fixes a seg fault with multi-threaded NvFBC applications, disables the GLX buffer age extension on XWayland to workaround a corruption issue, fixes a possible kernel panic, and fixing a possible race condition on multi-GPU setups, among other fixes.
- Fixed a segmentation fault when running multi-threaded NvFBC applications.
- Temporarily disabled the GLX_EXT_buffer_age extension on Xwayland to work around a bug that could cause corruption.
- Fixed a bug that could cause corruption when the GLX_EXT_buffer_age extension is used on X.org with PRIME render offloading.
- Fixed a bug that could cause the X server to crash when graphics applications requested single-buffered drawables while certain features (such as Vulkan sharpening) are enabled.
- Fixed a bug that could lead to a kernel panic, due to a failure to release a spinlock under some conditions.
- Fixed a race condition which could lead to crashes when Xid errors occur concurrently on multiple GPUs.
Those wanting to download this new NVIDIA 555 Linux driver beta can do so at NVIDIA.com.