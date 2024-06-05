NVIDIA 555.52.04 Beta Linux Driver Brings Fixes

Written by Michael Larabel in NVIDIA on 5 June 2024 at 09:51 AM EDT. 2 Comments
A few weeks ago NVIDIA introduced their much anticipated R555 beta driver with NVIDIA 555.42.02 for Linux bringing Wayland explicit sync support, the GPU System Processor (GSP) firmware being used by default, and a variety of Wayland improvements. Today the NVIDIA 555.52.04 beta driver is out that offers additional fixes for the R555 series.

The NVIDIA 555.52.04 beta driver today isn't intended to provide new features over the prior feature-heavy beta driver. The NVIDIA 555.52.04 is here today to roll-out various fixes for problems reported since the late May release. This driver fixes a seg fault with multi-threaded NvFBC applications, disables the GLX buffer age extension on XWayland to workaround a corruption issue, fixes a possible kernel panic, and fixing a possible race condition on multi-GPU setups, among other fixes.
- Fixed a segmentation fault when running multi-threaded NvFBC applications.

- Temporarily disabled the GLX_EXT_buffer_age extension on Xwayland to work around a bug that could cause corruption.

- Fixed a bug that could cause corruption when the GLX_EXT_buffer_age extension is used on X.org with PRIME render offloading.

- Fixed a bug that could cause the X server to crash when graphics applications requested single-buffered drawables while certain features (such as Vulkan sharpening) are enabled.

- Fixed a bug that could lead to a kernel panic, due to a failure to release a spinlock under some conditions.

- Fixed a race condition which could lead to crashes when Xid errors occur concurrently on multiple GPUs.

NVIDIA 555 update


Those wanting to download this new NVIDIA 555 Linux driver beta can do so at NVIDIA.com.
