NVIDIA Releases EGL-Wayland 1.1.17
NVIDIA published EGL-Wayland 1.1.17 on Monday as the newest update to this Wayland EGL external platform library to provide client-side Wayland support to EGL atop the EGLDevice and EGLStream extensions.
While the modern NVIDIA Linux driver has been supporting GBM, for those interested in EGL external platform atop the EGLDevice and EGLStream extensions that was formerly their preferred approach to Wayland compositor support, this library is for you.
The EGL-Wayland 1.1.17 release brings a few fixes and other minor updates:
- Fixed issue causing spurious crashes in KDE
- Respect damage rectangles provided by eglSwapBuffersWithDamage
- Accept device name from either wl_drm or linux_dmabuf
- Fix use after free at library teardown
- Return EGL_BAD_ALLOC when multiple EGLSurfaces are created from one wl_surface
Most notable with this release is likely the KDE crash fixes.
Downloads for those interested in this EGL-Wayland library via GitHub.
