NVIDIA Releases EGL-Wayland 1.1.17

Written by Michael Larabel in NVIDIA on 10 December 2024 at 05:53 AM EST. 1 Comment
NVIDIA
NVIDIA published EGL-Wayland 1.1.17 on Monday as the newest update to this Wayland EGL external platform library to provide client-side Wayland support to EGL atop the EGLDevice and EGLStream extensions.

While the modern NVIDIA Linux driver has been supporting GBM, for those interested in EGL external platform atop the EGLDevice and EGLStream extensions that was formerly their preferred approach to Wayland compositor support, this library is for you.

The EGL-Wayland 1.1.17 release brings a few fixes and other minor updates:
- Fixed issue causing spurious crashes in KDE
- Respect damage rectangles provided by eglSwapBuffersWithDamage
- Accept device name from either wl_drm or linux_dmabuf
- Fix use after free at library teardown
- Return EGL_BAD_ALLOC when multiple EGLSurfaces are created from one wl_surface

Most notable with this release is likely the KDE crash fixes.

Downloads for those interested in this EGL-Wayland library via GitHub.
1 Comment
Related News
NVIDIA 565.77 Linux Driver Released As First Stable R565 Build
NVIDIA RTX Remix 0.6 Brings CPU/GPU Performance Improvements
NVIDIA MLX5 Introducing Data Direct Placement "DDP" In Linux 6.13 For Boosting Bandwidth
NVIDIA Outlines Current Wayland Limitations & Upcoming Driver Features
NVIDIA Shipping Around One Billion RISC-V Cores In Their 2024 Products
NVIDIA R565 Linux Driver Beta Brings Improvements For Wayland, DMA-BUF & VKD3D
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
OpenWrt Affected By Security Issue That Could Have Led To Compromised Build Artifacts
Linus Torvalds Comes Out Against "Completely Broken" x86_64 Feature Levels
Linux EFI Zboot Abandoning "Compression Library Museum", Focusing On Gzip & Zstd
Vulkan Video Now Enabled By Default For Radeon VCN2/VCN3 Hardware On Linux
COSMIC Alpha 4 Released For System76's Rust-Based Desktop
Rustls Multi-Threaded Performance Is Battering OpenSSL
Fedora 42 Aims To Enhance The Windows Subsystem For Linux Experience
Linux 6.12 Officially Promoted To Being An LTS Kernel