NVIDIA RTX Remix 0.6 Brings CPU/GPU Performance Improvements

NVIDIA's RTX Remix software for remastering DirectX 8 and DirectX 9 era games is out with the newest version of the RTX-Remix runtime that is powered in part by DXVK for Direct3D to Vulkan mapping.

The NVIDIA RTX Remix 0.6 runtime update brings several CPU and GPU performance improvements within its bundled DXVK code. There are also new Remix API examples, quality improvements around skyboxes and DLSS, a UI option to toggle ray-tracing, stability and image quality improvements within the NEE cache, initial render target support, and a variety of other enhancements when it comes to the DXVK integration.

The RTX Remix bridge code has more robust winproc handling, more robust DirectInput handling, support for Remix API forwarding through the bridge to enable 32-bit games to use the Remix API, CPU performance improvements, and other enhancements.

Downloads and more details on the new NVIDIA RTX Remix v0.6 runtime via GitHub.
