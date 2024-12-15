Linux 6.14 To Add Sensor Monitoring For A ~$180 ASRock AM5 Motherboard

In addition to Linux 6.14 set to add sensor monitoring support for the ASUS TUF GAMING X670E PLUS, another lower-cost AMD AM5 motherboard is also set to see sensor monitoring support with this next version of the Linux kernel.

The ASRock B650 Steel Legend WiFi motherboard is the newest desktop motherboard with sensor monitoring support now queued up in the hardware monitoring subsystem's "hwmon-next" branch ahead of the Linux 6.14 cycle opening around the end of January.

ASRock B650 Steel Legend motherboard


The ASRock B650 Steel Legend WiFi is a ~$180 motherboard for AMD Ryzen AM5 processors. This motherboard can be found from the likes of Amazon.com (affiliate link) at $179.99.

This patch tacks on the ASRock B650 Steel Legend WiFi motherboard support to the nct6683 with simply a new ID being needed. So if you happen to have that motherboard or are on the lookout for a lower-cost AMD AM5 motherboard with working sensor monitoring, the B650 Steel Legend is the newest on the list.
