KDE Human Interface Guidelines Being Further Refined & Polished

Back in early June the KDE Human Interface Guidelines "HIG" were updated. These design principles for KDE software were updated to modern standards, adapt to the latest Qt toolkit behavior, and also making it more inviting to new contributors. Since then the KDE HIG has continued to see more refinements.

KDE developer Nate Graham shared that the KDE HIG has been further updated in recent weeks to address typos, polishing up some of the text, making clarifications to the HIG recommendations, and other similar improvements.

KDE HIG


Those wanting to learn more about the recent KDE Human Interface Guideline updates can do so via this blog post by KDE developer Nate Graham. The KDE HIG itself can be found on develop.kde.org.
