Intel's Mesa Driver Upstreaming For Xe2 Support Appears Mostly Done

Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 23 July 2024 at 04:09 PM EDT. 3 Comments
INTEL
Ahead of launch for new discrete/integrated graphics backed by open-source Linux drivers, it can often be difficult to ascertain the level of support pre-launch given the complexity of today's GPUs, we are past the days of long monolithic patch series for new hardware enablement, and also not knowing about what features may be added for the next-generation hardware. But if latest Mesa developer comments hold, it looks like for Intel Xe2 graphics the open-source Vulkan driver at least has "most" of the code now in place.

There is a merge request that was pushed through yesterday to Mesa 24.2-devel to carry out some refactoring of Intel ANV driver source files for the device and image C files. For end-users that code refactoring doesn't mean much or provide material gain in that shifting around some 4k lines of code between files. But the comment on that merge request from one of Intel's ANV developers is important:
"Now that most of the Xe2 upstreaming is done, it sounds like a good time to do those splits."

So if that Intel developer comment is accurate, "most" of the Xe2 graphics upstreaming work to the Intel Mesa driver for the ANV Vulkan code at least is now done. That's good news ahead of Lunar Lake laptops beginning to ship later this quarter with Xe2 graphics and then a few months down the road is also the Xe2-based Battlemage discrete graphics.

Xe2 graphics slide


That comment is just in regards to the Intel Mesa code at least while for Linux 6.11 a lot more Xe2 code is upstreamed especially on the Battlemage side. As of writing though the Lunar Lake and Battlemage support is still treated as experimental (disabled by default) with the upstream Linux kernel driver in its current form. So from the kernel graphics driver perspective it remains to be seen if there still are some important missing pieces or if the developers are just waiting until closer to the actual product launches to confirm the driver support is in good shape on the production hardware before lifting that experimental flag.

In any event hopefully when launch day rolls out for both Lunar Lake laptops and Battlemage graphics cards, this open-source and upstream Linux graphics support will indeed be in good shape.
3 Comments
Related News
Performance Event Changes For Linux 6.11 Bring Several Additions For Intel Hardware
Intel oneAPI VPL 2024Q2 GPU Runtime Prepares For VVC Decode
Sound Open Firmware 2.10 Brings Stable Support For Intel Arrow Lake & Lunar Lake
Intel FFmpeg 2024Q2 Update Enables GPU-Accelerated VVC Decoding
Intel Sub-NUMA Clustering Will Stop Clashing With Resource Director On Linux 6.11+
Patch Posted For Finally Reporting Intel Graphics Card Fan Speeds Under Linux
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
EXT4 Has A Very Nice Performance Optimization For Linux 6.11
Linus Torvalds Begins The Linux 6.11 Merge Window By Merging Some Of His Own Code
Microsoft's WSL 2.3.11 Brings "Hundreds Of New Kernel Modules" & New Features
NVIDIA Promotes Their Open-Source GPU Kernel Driver Support
Linux Patch To Disable The Snapdragon X Elite "X1E80100" GPU By Default
Rust Safety Standard Proposed For The Linux Kernel
New "SCALE" Software Allows Natively Compiling CUDA Apps For AMD GPUs
AMD Unified AI Software Stack Has The Potential To Be A Very Big Deal