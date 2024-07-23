Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 20+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Intel's Mesa Driver Upstreaming For Xe2 Support Appears Mostly Done
There is a merge request that was pushed through yesterday to Mesa 24.2-devel to carry out some refactoring of Intel ANV driver source files for the device and image C files. For end-users that code refactoring doesn't mean much or provide material gain in that shifting around some 4k lines of code between files. But the comment on that merge request from one of Intel's ANV developers is important:
"Now that most of the Xe2 upstreaming is done, it sounds like a good time to do those splits."
So if that Intel developer comment is accurate, "most" of the Xe2 graphics upstreaming work to the Intel Mesa driver for the ANV Vulkan code at least is now done. That's good news ahead of Lunar Lake laptops beginning to ship later this quarter with Xe2 graphics and then a few months down the road is also the Xe2-based Battlemage discrete graphics.
That comment is just in regards to the Intel Mesa code at least while for Linux 6.11 a lot more Xe2 code is upstreamed especially on the Battlemage side. As of writing though the Lunar Lake and Battlemage support is still treated as experimental (disabled by default) with the upstream Linux kernel driver in its current form. So from the kernel graphics driver perspective it remains to be seen if there still are some important missing pieces or if the developers are just waiting until closer to the actual product launches to confirm the driver support is in good shape on the production hardware before lifting that experimental flag.
In any event hopefully when launch day rolls out for both Lunar Lake laptops and Battlemage graphics cards, this open-source and upstream Linux graphics support will indeed be in good shape.