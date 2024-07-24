AMD Reveals More Zen 5 CPU Core Details

Written by Michael Larabel in Processors on 24 July 2024 at 09:00 AM EDT. Page 1 of 1. 34 Comments.

AMD Zen 5 details

As a follow-up to last week's AMD Zen 5 overview with the Ryzen 9000 series and Ryzen AI 300 series, today the embargo has lifted on some additional Zen 5 CPU core details.

AMD Zen 5 objectives

AMD Zen 5 overview

AMD hosted a Zen 5 architecture deep-dive this week ahead of the Ryzen AI 300 series laptops and Ryzen 9000 series desktop processors launching next week. This brief presentation was mostly to go over more Zen 5 core specifics and additional insight on some of the alterations compared to prior generation Zen 4 and Zen 4C cores.

AMD Zen 5 architecture

AMD Zen 5 decode

AMD Zen 5 wider dispatch and execute

The Zen 5 common features were recapped before diving into more of the Zen 5 core details.

AMD Zen 5 vs. Zen 5C

There was a comment during the briefing that Zen 5C is roughly 25% smaller than the standard Zen 5 core. Unlike Zen 4/4C, with Zen 5/5C also has different amounts of cache.

AMD Zen 5 details

This was one of the most interesting slides for the Zen 4 vs. Zen 5 side-by-side comparison.

AMD Zen 5 bandwidth

AMD Zen 5 floating point

With Strix Point all of the SoCs are using the 256-bit data path for AVX-512 in the double pumped approach like with Zen 4. It's for the desktop and server SKUs where we'll see the new Zen 5 full 512-bit data path. I look forward to doing a comprehensive Zen 5 AVX-512 benchmark analysis soon.

AMD Zen 5 ISA

The Zen 5 ISA details have been known since the Znver5 patch for GCC earlier this year. Meanwhile we are still waiting on the Zen 5 / Znver5 support for LLVM/Clang.

AMD Zen 5 complex

AMD Zen 5 SoCs

AMD Strix Point SoC

The PMIC virtualization will be interesting for EPYC Turin. With the heterogeneous topology functionality, AMD has been working on AMD P-State improvements to better handle the heterogeneous topology.

AMD Granite Ridge SoC

Due to the short turnaround time for the embargo lift and being preoccupied with other testing, this is a very brief article. Plus we are more interested in seeing the real-world performance impact in benchmarks and what material gains there are for end-users in both raw performance and performance-per-Watt.

AMD Zen 5 recap

That's it for now while we are very eager to begin AMD Zen 5 Linux testing in looking at the support/compatibility and super excited to see how Zen 5 performs across a wide range of Linux workloads and benchmarks. Stay tuned to Phoronix to learn more about the Linux specifics of the Ryzen AI 300 series and Ryzen 9000 series in the open-source world.

If you enjoyed this article consider joining Phoronix Premium to view this site ad-free, multi-page articles on a single page, and other benefits. PayPal or Stripe tips are also graciously accepted. Thanks for your support.


Related Articles
AMD Zen 5 Overview With Ryzen 9000 Series & Ryzen AI 300
AWS Graviton4 Benchmarks Prove To Deliver The Best ARM Cloud Server Performance
AMD Ryzen 7000/8000 Series vs. 14th Gen Intel Core CPU Performance On Linux 6.10 With 400+ Benchmarks
AMD EPYC 4364P & 4564P @ DDR5-4800 / DDR5-5200 vs. Intel Xeon E-2488
Intel Xeon 6766E/6780E Sierra Forest vs. Ampere Altra Performance & Power Efficiency
Intel Xeon 6780E / Xeon 6766E 144-Core Performance Benchmarks
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.