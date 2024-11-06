Ahead of tomorrow's availability of the AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D processor as the first Zen 5 CPU released with 3D V-Cache, today the review embargo lifts. Here is a look at how this 8-core / 16-thread Zen 5 CPU with 64MB of 3D V-Cache is performing under Ubuntu Linux compared to a variety of other Intel Core and AMD Ryzen desktop processors.

The AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D as previously shared is AMD's first processor leveraging 2nd Gen 3D V-Cache. The 64MB of cache is now underneath the processor cores so that the CCD is positioned closer to the heatsink/cooler to help with more efficient cooling compared to earlier X3D models.

The AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D boosts up to 5.2GHz and feature a 4.7GHz base clock while total it provides 104MB of cache. Like with the prior 8-core Ryzen 7 7800X3D, all eight cores have access to the 64MB 3D V-Cache. The Ryzen 7 9800X3D features a 120 Watt default TDP. AMD's suggested pricing on the Ryzen 7 9800X3D is $479 USD.

The AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D will work with existing AMD AM5 motherboards with a simple BIOS update. For my testing I was able to use the ASUS ROG STRIX X670E-E GAMING WIFI motherboard previously used for all Ryzen 9000 series testing after a simple BIOS update. AMD also sent out an ASRock X870E Taichi motherboard as part of the review kit. For these 9800X3D benchmarks I ended up testing both initially on the ASUS ROG STRIX X670E-E GAMING WIFI motherboard to match the previously tested Ryzen 9000 series processors and then repeated the run with the ASRock X870E Taichi motherboard as well for reference.

Similarly, the AMD review kit for the Ryzen 7 9800X3D also included 2 x 16GB DDR5-6000 GSKILL F5-6000J2836G16G memory modules. This 32GB DDR5-6000 memory kit features 28-36-36-96 timings in the EXPO profile. The previously tested CPUs were using 2 x 16GB DDR5-6000 GSKILL F5-6000J3038F16G DIMMs that are 30-38-38-96 timings in their EXPO profile. So the AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D was also tested with the same DIMMs as the other CPUs and then again with the new GSKILL DDR5-6000 CL28 memory modules provided by AMD. Due to the short turnaround time for testing, all of the previous Ryzen 9000 series processors couldn't yet be re-tested on the X870E motherboard and the GSKILL DDR5-6000 CL28 memory modules, thus the combination of both for the Ryzen 7 9800X3D processor benchmarks. Nearly 400 benchmarks taking more than one day to run were tested on each of the processors under test.

The assortment of processors tested for this launch-day AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D Linux testing included:

- Core i5 13600K

- Core i9 13900K

- Core i5 14400F

- Core i5 14500

- Core i5 14600K

- Core i9 14900K

- Core Ultra 5 245K

- Core Ultra 9 285K

- Ryzen 7 5800X

- Ryzen 7 5800X3D

- Ryzen 9 5900X

- Ryzen 9 5950X

- Ryzen 5 7600

- Ryzen 5 7600X

- Ryzen 5 8600G

- Ryzen 7 7700

- Ryzen 7 7700X

- Ryzen 7 7800X3D

- Ryzen 7 8700G

- Ryzen 9 7900

- Ryzen 9 7900X

- Ryzen 9 7900X3D

- Ryzen 9 7950X

- Ryzen 9 7950X3D

- Ryzen 5 9600X

- Ryzen 5 9600X @ 105W cTDP

- Ryzen 7 9700X

- Ryzen 7 9700X @ 105W cTDP

- Ryzen 9 9900X

- Ryzen 9 9950X

- Ryzen 7 9800X3D

- Ryzen 7 9800X3D - New DRAM

- Ryzen 7 9800X3D - New DRAM + X870E

Like with the other AMD Ryzen 9000 series processors and the AMD EPYC 9005 server parts, the Ryzen 7 9800X3D was working without issue on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS. Any modern Linux distribution should basically be in good shape for the AMD Ryzen 9000 series processors. The one recent caveat is needing Linux 6.12+ for the AMD Zen 5 CPU power reporting if that is important to you otherwise it's an easy one-liner patch to backport.

Thanks to AMD for providing the Ryzen 7 9800X3D review kit for launch-day Linux testing on Phoronix.