AMD Zen 5 Overview With Ryzen 9000 Series & Ryzen AI 300

Written by Michael Larabel in Processors on 15 July 2024 at 09:00 AM EDT. Page 1 of 3. 7 Comments.

AMD Zen 5 Tech Day

Last week I had the pleasure to be out in Los Angeles for the AMD Tech Day focused on their new Ryzen 9000 "Granite Ridge" and Ryzen AI 300 "Strix Point" processors. This was an exciting event with many new details shared around Zen 5 CPU cores and the RDNA 3.5 integrated graphics found with the upcoming Ryzen AI 300 series mobile processors. The embargo concerning those architectural details have now expired while the review/benchmarking embargo isn't until a later date.

AMD Zen 5 architecture features

The Zen 5 Tech Day went into detail over the architectural improvements to be found with the Ryzen AI 300 and Ryzen 9000 series processors. In the months ahead will also be the next-generation EPYC server processors built atop Zen 5.

AMD Zen 5 architecture

AMD Zen 5 architecture

One of the interesting changes with Zen 5 is having a full 512-bit data path for AVX-512. Zen 4 introduced AVX-512 on the AMD side using a "double pumped" implementation using a 256-bit data path. Zen 4's AVX-512 proved to be remarkably efficient and very performant. Now with Zen 5 is a full 512-bit data path. Though for some Zen 5 SKUs the "double pumped" AVX-512 implementation will be retained. Like for smaller/mobile Ryzen SKUs may stick to a double pumped AVX-512 while the desktop and higher-end parts will have a full 512-bit data path. Can't wait to benchmark the improved AVX-512 support on Zen 5!

AMD Zen 5 AVX-512 with 512-bit data path


Related Articles
AMD Ryzen 7000/8000 Series vs. 14th Gen Intel Core CPU Performance On Linux 6.10 With 400+ Benchmarks
AMD EPYC 4364P & 4564P @ DDR5-4800 / DDR5-5200 vs. Intel Xeon E-2488
Intel Xeon 6766E/6780E Sierra Forest vs. Ampere Altra Performance & Power Efficiency
Intel Xeon 6780E / Xeon 6766E 144-Core Performance Benchmarks
Intel Launches Xeon 6700E Sierra Forest CPUs - Initially Up To 144 Cores
AMD EPYC 4124P Benchmarks: A Quad-Core $149 Server CPU