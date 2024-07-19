Show Your Support: Did you know that the hundreds of articles written on Phoronix each month are mostly authored by one individual? Phoronix.com doesn't have a whole news room with unlimited resources and relies upon people reading our content without blocking ads and alternatively by people subscribing to Phoronix Premium for our ad-free service with other extra features.
Mesa 24.2-rc1 Released With Many OpenGL & Vulkan Driver Improvements
Mesa 24.2 is to be the Q3'2024 feature release for this set of predominantly OpenGL and Vulkan drivers commonly used by Linux systems and most notably with AMD Radeon and Intel graphics from the Linux desktop but growing NVK use for NVIDIA Vulkan support, various use-cases under Windows Subsystem for Linux, and also the assortment of smaller GPU drivers such as for different Arm SoCs.
Mesa 24.2 has a lot of the bring-up work for AMD RDNA4/GFX12 next-generation graphics, a lot of enablement work for Intel Xe2 graphics coming with Lunar Lake and Battlemage graphics cards, various RadeonSI / RADV performance optimizations, a number of new RADV and ANV Vulkan extensions, and various other features. Mesa 24.2 also brings a new shader cache implementation, a number of V3DV Vulkan improvements for the Raspberry Pi 5, and continued Lavapipe and Zink enhancements.
The brief Mesa 24.2-rc1 release announcement can be read on the Mesa mailing list. There will be weekly Mesa 24.2 release candidates until Mesa 24.2 is ready to officially ship -- likely sometime in mid to late August. Mesa 24.2 is the 3D driver stack to be found in the likes of Ubuntu 24.10 this autumn.