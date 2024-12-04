Mesa 24.3.1 Released With Many Graphics Driver Bug Fixes
Building off the Mesa 24.3 release from two weeks ago is now Mesa 24.3.1 as the first stable point release following their usual bi-weekly release regiment.
After Mesa 24.3 brought a ton of new features to the table, Mesa 24.3.1 brings the initial batch of fixes for addressing fall-out and other newly-reported bugs to these open-source graphics drivers primarily consisting of OpenGL and Vulkan API implementations.
Mesa 24.3.1 brings many fixes across the board from the aging Radeon R600 driver code to PanVK Arm driver fixes, a few Intel ANV driver fixes, Vulkan WSI Wayland fixes, some RADV fixes, and adjustments to other areas like the Zink driver and Venus.
None of the changes alone particularly standout but those interested in seeing the full list of fixes with Mesa 24.3.1 can see the release announcement for all the details.
