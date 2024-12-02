Imagination Lands Big PowerVR Compiler Update In Mesa 25.0

Merged over the US holiday weekend was a big update to the Imagination PowerVR Vulkan driver code for Mesa 25.0... 71 patches in fact making up this merge request.Merged was the first set of patches for updating the PowerVR Compiler (PCO) framework. This big PowerVR compiler update comes with support for new hardware capabilities as part of enabling support for the BXS-4-64 GPU. There is also now Python-based ISA representation / encoding / hardware operation mapping. There is also more flexible and less naive back-end compiler handling.In turn these 71 PowerVR PCO patches allow for some very basic dEQP Vulkan reference tests to pass. The BXS-4-64 GPU enablement happening as part of these PowerVR compiler updates is currently being tested using a TI AM68 SoC.

See this merge for the initial PowerVR compiler updates. Further merge requests will further iron out the compiler capabilities and working toward internal shader generation using OpenCL C.