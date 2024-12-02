Imagination Lands Big PowerVR Compiler Update In Mesa 25.0

Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 2 December 2024 at 06:23 AM EST. 1 Comment
MESA
Merged over the US holiday weekend was a big update to the Imagination PowerVR Vulkan driver code for Mesa 25.0... 71 patches in fact making up this merge request.

Merged was the first set of patches for updating the PowerVR Compiler (PCO) framework. This big PowerVR compiler update comes with support for new hardware capabilities as part of enabling support for the BXS-4-64 GPU. There is also now Python-based ISA representation / encoding / hardware operation mapping. There is also more flexible and less naive back-end compiler handling.

In turn these 71 PowerVR PCO patches allow for some very basic dEQP Vulkan reference tests to pass. The BXS-4-64 GPU enablement happening as part of these PowerVR compiler updates is currently being tested using a TI AM68 SoC.

PowerVR PCO MR


See this merge for the initial PowerVR compiler updates. Further merge requests will further iron out the compiler capabilities and working toward internal shader generation using OpenCL C.
1 Comment
Related News
Vulkan Video Now Enabled By Default For Radeon VCN2/VCN3 Hardware On Linux
Mesa 24.3 Released With Many Open-Source Vulkan Driver Improvements
Mesa 24.3-rc2 Brings Fixes For Intel & NVK Drivers
Mesa 25.0 Clover OpenCL Drops Support For NIR Drivers
Mesa 24.3-rc1 Released With Big Improvements For AMD Radeon & Intel Graphics
Mesa 24.3 Code Branched, Mesa 25.0 Enters Development
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linux 6.13 Will Report The Number Of Hung Tasks Since Boot
Microsoft Makes An Interesting Improvement To Kernel Modules With Linux 6.13
Wayland Color Management Protocol Might Finally Be Close To Merging
Linux Kernel Performance Bottlenecks Spotted By Mold Developer
Linux 6.13 KVM Eliminates An "Awful Idea", Many x86_64 Improvements
Linux 6.13 Hits A "Tipping Point" With More Rust Drivers Expected Soon
Linux 6.13 Staging Clears Out 107k Lines Of Code From Old & Unmaintained Drivers
Mozilla Firefox Switches To .tar.xz For Linux Packaging