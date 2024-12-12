PanVK Advertises "Broken" Vulkan 1.1 Support With Mesa 25.0-devel
The PanVK open-source Vulkan API driver for Arm Mali graphics hardware within Mesa is now advertising Vulkan 1.1 support rather than Vulkan 1.0. But it's known to be "broken" so don't be too excited about it yet.
As of yesterday PanVK is now advertising Vulkan 1.1 support rather than Vulkan 1.0, but it's not yet a fully conformant driver. The expectation though is that more tests are running now with Vulkan 1.1 support exposed. The merge request by Eric Smith of Collabora argues:
"We know we have a broken Vulkan driver, so it's debatable whether it's a broken Vulkan 1.0 or broken 1.1. Advertising 1.1 lets us run more tests, and this patch does this. It also turns on `imageCubeArray` and `fragmentStoresAndAtomics`, which again lets us run more tests.
...
There's still a couple of optional vk 1.1 and required vk 1.0 features we're missing, but exposing vk 1.1 doesn't make that bit any worse."
That code is now in Mesa 25.0-devel and we'll see how well polished the Vulkan 1.1 support is for PanVK by the time Mesa 25.0 stable ships in mid-Q1.
