NVK, RADV, & Other Mesa Drivers Ready With Launch Day Vulkan 1.4 Support

Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 2 December 2024 at 02:09 PM EST. 11 Comments
MESA
Years ago when new OpenGL spec releases would occur, it could take months or years for the open-source Mesa drivers to catch-up in supporting the latest versions... Thankfully in the Vulkan space it continues to prove to be a very different story. As we've seen with prior Vulkan specs, today's Vulkan 1.4 spec release is greeted by same-day Mesa patches.

Thanks to hardware vendors being more interested/committed to Linux graphics driver support these days, more Mesa developers actively engaged with the Vulkan working group, Vulkan being much cleaner than OpenGL, and similar benefits, the turnaround time for modern Mesa Vulkan drivers remaining in-step with new Vulkan spec updates is lightning fast in comparison to the old Mesa OpenGL days.

Already merged within minutes of the Vulkan 1.4 embargo lift is Vulkan 1.4 support within the open-source NVIDIA "NVK" driver. Faith Ekstrand with engaging in the Vulkan working group was able to provide this same-day support for Vulkan 1.4 within the open-source NVIDIA driver.

There is also a pending merge request for Vulkan 1.4 support with the Radeon RADV driver. RADV driver is Vulkan 1.4 conformant on many AMD GPUs from GFX8 through GFX11.5 (RDNA3.5) hardware. That RADV Vulkan 1.4 support was spearheaded by Samuel Pitoiset of the Valve Linux graphics team. That RADV Vulkan 1.4 support should be merged shortly.

Mesa Vulkan 1.4


The smaller TURNIP (Qualcomm Adreno 700 series) and Honeykrisp (Apple Silicon) drivers also have open merge requests for Vulkan 1.4 support in Mesa.

There is also an open Vulkan 1.4 pull request for the Intel ANV driver as well.

Over on the proprietary side, there is a NVIDIA Vulkan 1.4 driver beta for Linux and Windows systems. For the AMD packaged driver stack so far I haven't seen any Vulkan 1.4 driver available yet.
11 Comments
Related News
Vulkan Video Now Enabled By Default For Radeon VCN2/VCN3 Hardware On Linux
Imagination Lands Big PowerVR Compiler Update In Mesa 25.0
Mesa 24.3 Released With Many Open-Source Vulkan Driver Improvements
Mesa 24.3-rc2 Brings Fixes For Intel & NVK Drivers
Mesa 25.0 Clover OpenCL Drops Support For NIR Drivers
Mesa 24.3-rc1 Released With Big Improvements For AMD Radeon & Intel Graphics
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linux 6.13 Will Report The Number Of Hung Tasks Since Boot
Microsoft Makes An Interesting Improvement To Kernel Modules With Linux 6.13
Wayland Color Management Protocol Might Finally Be Close To Merging
Linux Kernel Performance Bottlenecks Spotted By Mold Developer
Linux 6.13 KVM Eliminates An "Awful Idea", Many x86_64 Improvements
Linux 6.13 Hits A "Tipping Point" With More Rust Drivers Expected Soon
Linux 6.13 Staging Clears Out 107k Lines Of Code From Old & Unmaintained Drivers
Mozilla Firefox Switches To .tar.xz For Linux Packaging