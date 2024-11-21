Mesa 24.3 Released With Many Open-Source Vulkan Driver Improvements
Mesa 24.3 has managed to make it out today, one week ahead of the previous release plans due to the lack of any major blocker bugs appearing. Mesa 24.3 has a lot of new feature work on the contained open-source Vulkan drivers as well as evolutionary improvements to their OpenGL drivers and other user-space 3D driver code.
Mesa 24.3 is going to be a big quarterly feature release with many Radeon Vulkan "RADV" driver improvements, better Apple Silicon OpenGL and Vulkan driver support, numerous performance optimizations, enhanced Rusticl OpenCL capabilities, Vulkan FIFO support on Wayland, initial Intel Xe3 enablement for Panther Lake, the NVIDIA NVK driver is increasingly more capable, removal of the OpenMAX API, Gfxstream was merged, robust Lunar Lake and Battlemage Xe2 support, refinements to the Zink OpenGL-on-Vulkan driver code, and many other improvements as detailed across dozens of articles on Phoronix.
On top of dozens of fixes, the Mesa 24.3 release documentation sums up the highlights as:
- Expose Vulkan 1.3 on v3dv, both rpi4 and rpi5
- VK_EXT_descriptor_buffer on nvk
- VK_EXT_post_depth_coverage on nvk
- VK_KHR_video_maintenance1 on radv
- VK_EXT_legacy_vertex_attributes on nvk
- GL_KHR_shader_subgroup on radeonsi
- VK_KHR_maintenance7 on nvk
- VK_KHR_dynamic_rendering_local_read on nvk
- GL_ARB_timer_query on Panfrost
- GL_EXT_disjoint_timer_query on Panfrost
- VK_KHR_pipeline_binary on RADV
- VK_KHR_compute_shader_derivatives on anv
- VK_NV_compute_shader_derivatives on nvk
- VK_KHR_compute_shader_derivatives on nvk
- VK_KHR_compute_shader_derivatives on radv
- VK_KHR_shader_relaxed_extended_instruction on anv, hasvk, hk, nvk, radv, tu, v3dv, lvp
- GL_OVR_multiview and GL_OVR_multiview2 on zink
- VK_KHR_shader_float_controls2 on radv
- VK_KHR_shader_float_controls2 on nvk
- VK_EXT_device_generated_commands on nvk, radv
- VK_EXT_host_image_copy on nvk/Turing+
- VK_EXT_depth_clamp_control on anv, hasvk, nvk, radv
- VK_KHR_shader_quad_control on nvk
- GL_EXT_draw_buffers2 on etnaviv/HALTI5+
- GL_ARB_draw_buffers_blend on etnaviv/HALTI5+
- VK_KHR_fragment_shading_rate on NVK
- GL_ARB_draw_indirect on etnaviv/HALTI5+
- VK_EXT_depth_clamp_zero_one on NVK
- GL_ARB_framebuffer_no_attachments on etnaviv
The brief Mesa 24.3 release announcement can be read on the Mesa mailing list. Current Mesa release manager Dylan Baker commented on there, "This release has seen the continuing trend of OpenGL work slowing down and Vulkan work speeding up. Anv, Radv, Nvk, and v3dv dominate the list of new features, with v3dv gaining Vulkan 1.3 conformance."
Mesa 25.0 is the next version currently under development for release in Q1.
