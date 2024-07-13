AMD Submits Final Set Of RDNA4 GPU Enablement Patches Aiming For Linux 6.11

Last week it was noted AMD would be squeezing in more patches for "new IPs" to "get them tied off" with the upcoming Linux 6.11 cycle. This is principally about RDNA4 support and sure enough on Friday more patches were submitted to DRM-Next.

On Friday a final set of AMDGPU driver feature patches were submitted to DRM-Next ahead of the Linux 6.11 merge window that will open this coming Monday if no v6.10 release delays. This latest pull request was simply described as:
"A few updates for new IPs, but mostly bug fixes."

Of the work on new IP blocks with this pull are updates to the GC 12 code (GFX12) for RDNA4. There are also SMU 14 and IH 7 block updates.

We'll see if Linux 6.11 is now in good shape for upcoming RDNA4 graphics cards or if other work is ultimately needed before those next-generation graphics cards launch later this year or early next year. Hopefully the basics are all in good order for Linux 6.11 to provide for a nice out-of-the-box experience with late 2024 Linux distributions.

This pull also has fixes for GC 11.5 as what is RDNA 3.5 integrated graphics for the upcoming Ryzen AI 300 "Strix Point" laptop SoCs set to begin shipping later this month.

There are also various fixes from RAS to SR-IOV, some fixes for CDNA GFX 9.4.4 IP, and other random fixes squeezing into this late pull request.
