Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 20+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
AMD Submits Final Set Of RDNA4 GPU Enablement Patches Aiming For Linux 6.11
On Friday a final set of AMDGPU driver feature patches were submitted to DRM-Next ahead of the Linux 6.11 merge window that will open this coming Monday if no v6.10 release delays. This latest pull request was simply described as:
"A few updates for new IPs, but mostly bug fixes."
Of the work on new IP blocks with this pull are updates to the GC 12 code (GFX12) for RDNA4. There are also SMU 14 and IH 7 block updates.
We'll see if Linux 6.11 is now in good shape for upcoming RDNA4 graphics cards or if other work is ultimately needed before those next-generation graphics cards launch later this year or early next year. Hopefully the basics are all in good order for Linux 6.11 to provide for a nice out-of-the-box experience with late 2024 Linux distributions.
This pull also has fixes for GC 11.5 as what is RDNA 3.5 integrated graphics for the upcoming Ryzen AI 300 "Strix Point" laptop SoCs set to begin shipping later this month.
There are also various fixes from RAS to SR-IOV, some fixes for CDNA GFX 9.4.4 IP, and other random fixes squeezing into this late pull request.