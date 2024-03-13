Show Your Support: Did you know that the hundreds of articles written on Phoronix each month are mostly authored by one individual? Phoronix.com doesn't have a whole news room with unlimited resources and relies upon people reading our content without blocking ads and alternatively by people subscribing to Phoronix Premium for our ad-free service with other extra features.
Linux 6.9 Graphics Drivers Prepare For RDNA3 Refresh & RDNA4, More Intel Xe Driver Work
As usual, much of the DRM activity is around the Intel and AMD kernel graphics drivers. But there's also work to the various smaller drivers and a random assortment of other enhancements to this open-source graphics/display code. Some of the Linux 6.9 DRM highlights include:
- The Intel Xe DRM driver that was upstreamed in Linux 6.8 continues seeing a lot of feature work. The Xe driver has seen a new vRAM frequency sysfs interface, a new query for reading the GuC submission version, SR-IOV preparations, and implementing more code for Meteor Lake as well as Lunar Lake's Xe2 graphics.
- Intel's existing i915 DRM driver has seen new Arrow Lake and Alder Lake N PCI IDs, Intel Fastboot is now enabled everywhere, and DisplayPort tunneling and bandwidth allocation support.
- AMDGPU has continued work on RDNA3.5 "RDNA3 refresh" enablement.
- AMDGPU also continues seeing new IP blocks enabled that are likely for RDNA4 graphics processors.
- The RAS ACA Framework for AMD MI300 hardware.
- Continued AMDGPU work on color management and enabling the DC color block.
- Panel orientation quirk for the GPD Win Mini.
- The MSM DRM driver adds support for the Qualcomm Adreno A305B, A750, and A702 GPUs.
- The Rockchip DRM driver now supports HDMI on the RK3128 SoC.
- The Mediatek DRM driver has added display code for the MT8188 VDOSYS1.
- The Etnaviv DRM driver has been updated around the Vivante NPU IP support with the Mesa Teflon code in user-space.
More details on the Linux 6.9 DRM changes via this pull request.