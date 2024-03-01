Intel Enables Fastboot Across The Board With Their Graphics Driver In Linux 6.9

Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 1 March 2024 at 06:53 AM EST. Add A Comment
INTEL
A last set of drm-intel-next feature patches were submitted this week for DRM-Next to stage ahead of the upcoming Linux 6.9 kernel merge window.

While much of Intel's focus moving forward is on the new and modern-focused Intel Xe DRM kernel driver, which as noted in that article already saw its feature patches queued for v6.9, the i915 driver continues to be maintained and this week saw a last round of updates for the next kernel version.

Intel Arc Graphics cards


New features queued this week for Linux 6.9 include DisplayPort tunneling and bandwidth allocation support, additional Alder Lake N PCI IDs being added, enabling fastboot support on older platforms, a DebugFS option to enable big-joiner, various Lunar Lake changes, and other updates.

Yes, even in 2024 new Alder Lake N parts are apparently coming to market with Mesa also having seen two new IDs for ADL-N merged.

The Intel Fastboot support has been part of a long effort to improve the boot process and cutting down (or eliminating) unnecessary mode-sets during the boot process. Fastboot has been enabled by default for Skylake and newer while with Linux 6.9 Intel is enabling it across the board for older platforms.

Intel Linux engineer Ville Syrjälä explained in that patch:
"There's nothing magical about vlv+ platforms vs. fastboot. If it works somewhere it should work everywhere, assuming we've not missed any crucial state checks. That seems unlikely on older platforms with less state to check anyway.

Just enable fastboot across the board, and the remove the remnants of the optional stuff (we already removed the modparam for fastboot anyway)."

The full list of Intel DRM-Next graphics/display driver patches for the week as the final set of material for Linux 6.9 can be found via this pull request.
Add A Comment
Related News
Intel Makes Open-Source Its Python NPU Acceleration Library
Intel's oneDNN Neural Network Library Prepares For Lunar Lake Xe2, Sierra Forest & GNR
Intel Xe Kernel GPU Driver Starts Landing SR-IOV Bits & Other Features For Linux 6.9
Intel HFI Driver Can "Save Tons Of CPU Cycles" By Only Enabling Itself When Needed
Intel Xeon D "Granite Rapids-D" Processors Coming In 2025
Linux 6.8 x86/urgent Update Beefs Up Protection Against Side Channel CPU Bugs
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
HDMI Forum Rejects Open-Source HDMI 2.1 Driver Support Sought By AMD
Cloudflare Makes Pingora Rust Framework Open-Source
KDE Plasma 6.0 Ready For Release Next Week, Plasma 6.1 Seeing Early Feature Work
PVM Virtualization Framework Proposed For Linux - Built Atop The KVM Hypervisor
GIMP Releases Last Development Version For GIMP 3.0
Proton 9.0 Beta Makes More Games Playable Under Steam Play, Updates VKD3D-Proton & DXVK
Micron Engineer Sends Out Linux Patches For New FAMFS File-System
Linux's V4L2 VP9 Codec Kernel Code Rewritten In Rust For Better Memory Safety