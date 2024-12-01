Turbostat Utility Lands New Features With Linux 6.13

The turbostat utility that lives within the Linux kernel source tree for reporting CPU frequency/idle statistics and other metrics is gaining some new capabilities as part of the Linux 6.13 cycle.

First up, the Turbostat utility is adding the RAPL psys "SysWatt" metric as a new built-in counter. The RAPL PSYS / SysWatt value represents the power consumption of the entire platform and will now be conveniently reported within the turbostat output. However, the SysWatt counter isn't enabled by default. Due to the SysWatt consumption potentially needing some platform-specific integration, it's deemed unsuitable for general use without validating the platform and thus disabled by default similar to the output of some of the other MSR counters.

Turbostat in Linux 6.13 also restores PC8 reporting support for Intel Arrow Lake processors, support for reading GPU metrics from /sys/class/drm/card1 for systems exposing it as "card1" rather than "card0", and adds initial support for Granite Rapids D processors.

Plus there are various other fixes as outlined in the pull request that was merged on Saturday ahead of the Linux 6.13-rc1 release later today.
