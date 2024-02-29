Mesa 24.0.2 Brings Many Zink Fixes, More Intel Alder Lake N IDs
Mesa 24.0 series release manager Eric Engestrom is out with another on-time bi-weekly point release for this set of open-source GPU user-space driver components. There are many fixes, new Intel ADL-N PCI IDs, and other backported updates for this latest stable release.
Mesa 24.0.2 fixes EGL_EXT_present_opaque support on Wayland, allowing GL_BGRA for OpenGL FBOs, two additional Intel Alder Lake N PCI IDs, several Intel ANV Vulkan driver fixes, quite a number of different Zink bug fixes for OpenGL atop Vulkan, a couple fixes for the old ATI R300 Gallium3D driver, enabling GS_FAST_LAUNCH=2 support for RDNA3 Phoenix APUs, and various other bug fixes.
Besides Mesa adding two new Alder Lake N PCI IDs, this follows Intel Linux kernel driver activity also adding support for the ADL-N and parts with graphics PCI IDs of 0x46D3 and 0x46D4. Even in 2024 it seems the Alder Lake N family is still growing.
The full list of Mesa 24.0.2 changes can be found via Wednesday's release announcement.
