AMDGPU Driver Changes Begin For Linux 6.9: RAS ACA Framework, SEQ64 Infrastructure & Fixes

AMD has begun queuing AMDGPU Direct Rendering Manager (DRM) kernel graphics driver updates in DRM-Next ahead of the Linux 6.9 merge window kicking off next month.

On Friday the first pull request of new AMDGPU/AMDKFD material targeting Linux 6.9 was submitted to DRM-Next. This work includes introducing a new RAS ACA framework, which initially appears poised for the Instinct MI300 series. There is also fixes to various new IP blocks, validating DMA-BUF imports in compute virtual memory, enabling the SEQ64 manager, continued work on DC color block code as part of the Igalia/Valve color (HDR) effort, DP MST fixes, SR-IOV fixes, and various other fixes.

Radeon RX 7600 XT


This update also adds a new information query for reading the input power, which is similar to the existing query for average GPU power and can be used by gaming heads-up displays and other user-space software.

This initial pull does not include the recent patches enabling new IP blocks presumably for RDNA4 but those patches may be queued up still as part of future weekly pull requests still ahead of the Linux 6.9 merge window.
amdgpu:
- Validate DMABuf imports in compute VMs
- Add RAS ACA framework
- PSP 13 fixes
- Misc code cleanups
- Replay fixes
- Atom interpretor PS, WS bounds checking
- DML2 fixes
- Audio fixes
- DCN 3.5 Z state fixes
- Remove deprecated ida_simple usage
- UBSAN fixes
- RAS fixes
- Enable seq64 infrastructure
- DC color block enablement
- Documentation updates
- DC documentation updates
- DMCUB updates
- S3 fixes
- VCN 4.0.5 fixes
- DP MST fixes
- SR-IOV fixes

amdkfd:
- Validate DMABuf imports in compute VMs
- SVM fixes
- Trap handler updates

More details on these early AMDGPU kernel driver changes for Linux 6.9 via the pull request.
