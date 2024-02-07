AMD Posts Linux Graphics Driver Patches For New IP Blocks - Presumably For RDNA4

Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 7 February 2024 at 12:00 AM EST. Add A Comment
RADEON
AMD engineers on Monday posted a few new patch series for enabling some updated IP (intellectual property) blocks within their open-source AMDGPU Linux kernel graphics driver. This new IP is presumably part of the ongoing hardware enablement work for their next-generation RDNA4 graphics.

As part of AMD's block-by-block enablement strategy for their open-source Linux graphics driver employed the past few years of enumerating GPU IP independently by each engine/block, it's more difficult to ascertain the correlation between a particular IP block version and product in advance of product launches. But on Monday AMD sent out patches for enabling ATHUB 4.1, LSDMA 7.0, IH 7.0, and HDP 7.0.

This follows recent work by AMD engineers on GFX1200 enablement in LLVM for their GFX12 graphics hardware for RDNA4 and other ongoing enablement work that given the timing is fairly safe to assume is for RDNA4 as the next-generation Radeon graphics.

AMDGPU new IP patches


ATHUB 4.1 is needed for clock-gating / power management features, LSDMA 7.0 is the latest IP for Light SDMA for general purpose System DMA (SDMA) on the GPU, IH 7.0 for the Interrupt Handler on the GPU, and HDP 7.0 for the Host Data Path support for CPU accessing the GPU device memory via the PCI BAR. As far as code changes, the big chunks of the work are from the auto-generated header files.

The big version bumps for these IP blocks all the more are likely indicative of these bits being for next-gen RDNA4 as opposed to further iterating on RDNA3 or similar.

Given the timing of these latest AMDGPU kernel driver patch series, this new support will likely be merged for the upcoming Linux 6.9 merge window, which in turn will be out as stable around the middle of the calendar year.
Add A Comment
Related News
VOPD Scheduler For Valve's ACO Compiler Merged Into Mesa 24.1
AMD's Brotli-G 1.0 Released With CPU & GPU Decompression
AMD Releases HIP RT 2.2 With Multi-Level Instancing
GCC 14 Lands Working Support For AMD RDNA2 & RDNA3 GPU Offloading
AMDVLK 2024.Q1.1 Brings Gang Submit, Faster Ray-Tracing Pipeline Compilation
GCC 14 Compiler Might Have AMD RDNA3 GPU Support "Working For Most Purposes"
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Torvalds Has It With "-Wstringop-overflow" On GCC Due To Kernel Breakage
Ubuntu Generic vs. Low-Latency Linux Kernel Benchmarks For HPC & Desktop
Ubuntu 24.04 LTS Aims For A Nice Desktop Provisioning Experience
Godot 4.3 Game Engine To Feature Native Wayland Support
Steam On Linux Falls Short Of 2% For January, AMD CPU Adoption On Linux Hits 70.5%
ReactOS Making Progress On Its GUI-Based Installer
New Features Approved For Fedora 40, Renewed Debate Over Dropping KDE X11 Support
RHEL's Source Code Access Change Is Causing Issues For CentOS SIGs