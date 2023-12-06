More AMD GFX12 Additions Land In LLVM Git For RDNA4 GPUs

In going through the patches I haven't seen any GFX12 details overly exciting yet, but it's great seeing this work continue for building up the GFX12 (RDNA4) open-source driver enablement continuing.. If traditions hold, the open-source AMD Linux graphics driver support will be in great shape by the time the next-generation AMD Radeon graphics cards are shipping.Outside of the AMDGPU LLVM back-end, there continues to be new IP enablement bits landing in the AMDGPU Linux kernel driver upstream and with time will surely be more Mesa activity for the RadeonSI and RADV drivers.