Fedora Linux 40 Cleared For Release Next Week
After not being ready in time for this week's early release target date, it's now been determined today that Fedora 40 is ready for release next week.
At today's Go/No-Go meeting, it was determined that Fedora Linux 40 Final RC1.14 meets all the release criteria with no blocker bugs remaining and thus declared a "GO" for release next week.
Fedora 40 thus will see its official release happen next Tuesday, 23 April. Fedora Linux 40 features the GNOME 46 desktop components, the shiny new KDE Plasma 6.0 desktop will be available, the Linux 6.8 kernel is powering this beast, and a plethora of software package updates like LLVM 18 along with various exciting features.
Meanwhile set for release next Thursday, 25 April, is the Ubuntu 24.04 LTS release. A busy week ahead for Linux distributions and more Phoronix benchmarks to come.
