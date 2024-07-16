Fedora Will End Up Supporting The NVIDIA Driver With Secure Boot

Written by Michael Larabel in Fedora on 16 July 2024 at 03:37 PM EDT. 7 Comments
FEDORA
Installing the NVIDIA proprietary graphics driver stack on Fedora currently doesn't jive with UEFI Secure Boot systems and can lead to the OS being unbootable. As such, the NVIDIA driver option was previously removed from GNOME Software. But as the NVIDIA driver is still widely sought after on Fedora by Linux gamers and those wanting to run CUDA/AI workloads especially, Fedora 41 is now cleared to roll-out NVIDIA driver support with UEFI Secure Boot integration.

There has been a change proposal to support the NVIDIA driver installation with Secure Boot in Fedora 41.

NVIDIA driver in GNOME Software


The proposal reads:
"The goal of this change is to provide an easy way to install Nvidia drivers in Fedora Workstation. It was removed from GNOME Software because the original mechanism didn't support Secure Boot. When users installed the drivers with Secure Boot enabled, they could not boot the OS. What we're doing this time is using mokutil to create a key for the user to self-sign the drivers. When installing the drivers, the user is asked to provide a password for the key. On the next reboot the user is presented with the mokutil interface to enroll the key."

Thus an easier path for setting up the NVIDIA Linux graphics driver on Fedora for systems all too commonly having Secure Boot enabled.

NVIDIA driver Secure Boot warning in GNOME Software


This change proposal was taken up today by the Fedora Engineering and Steering Committee (FESCo). They decided to allow this change to proceed even though they aren't enthusiastic about it:
" * AGREED: Change: Nvidia Driver Installation with Secure Boot (+6, 0, -2) (@salimma:fedora.im, 17:38:53)
* INFO: while nobody is enthusiastic about this, the consensus among those who vote in favor is that waiting will just make things worse as we'll lag behind other distros, and the chance of swaying Nvidia is very minimal"

Look for this NVIDIA driver support with Secure Boot in Fedora 41 due out in October.
7 Comments
Related News
Fedora 41 Aims To Support Self-Encrypting Drives Within Its Installer
Fedora 42 Looks To Make Use Of The "Screen Of Death" DRM Panic Screen
Fedora Workstation 41 Install Media Will Ship With Wayland-Only GNOME
Fedora 42 Looks To Make It Easier For Unprivileged System Flatpaks & Disk Management
Fedora 41 Looks To Finally Say Goodbye To Python 2.7
Fedora Workstation 42 Looking At Adding Opt-In User Metrics Collection
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Firefox 128 Now Available With A Fix For A 25 Year Old Bug Report
COSMIC Desktop Very Close To Alpha Release, Adds Compositor Multi-Threading
Zed Editor Now Publishing Native Linux Builds
AMD Has A Crucial Linux Optimization Coming To Lower Power Use During Video Playback
AMD Provides Updated Zen 1/2/3/4 CPU Microcode For Linux Users
The State Of Text Rendering 2024 & The Future Of The Stack With Rust
Experimental Code Gets Open-Source Mesa RADV Vulkan Driver Running On Windows
GNOME Foundation Executive Director Departing After Less Than One Year