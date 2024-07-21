Show Your Support: Did you know that you can get Phoronix Premium for under $4 per month? Try it today to view our site ad-free, multi-page articles on a single page, and more while the proceeds allow us to write more Linux hardware reviews. At the very least, please disable your ad-blocker.
LXQt 2.0 Desktop Planned For Availability In Fedora 41
LXQt 2.0 released back in April and brought its initial Qt 6 desktop port, better Wayland support, and a range of other improvements for this lightweight Qt-based open-source desktop environment. The Wayland support remains experimental for LXQt 2.0. While the LXQt desktop doesn't have a particularly big presence in the Fedora space, the change proposal opened this week is for getting LXQt 2.0 all packaged up for Fedora 41.
Besides letting LXQt users have the upgraded desktop, the other motivation for getting LXQt 2.0 in F41 is for having one less package dependency in the repository that requires the end-of-life Qt 5 toolkit.
More details on the proposed LXQt 2.0 plans, which still need to be approved by FESCo, can be found on the Fedora Wiki.