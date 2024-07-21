LXQt 2.0 Desktop Planned For Availability In Fedora 41

Written by Michael Larabel in Fedora on 21 July 2024 at 06:43 AM EDT. 4 Comments
FEDORA
A change proposal was raised this week for upgrading Fedora's LXQt desktop offering to the recently released LXQt 2.0 for the upcoming Fedora 41 release.

LXQt 2.0 released back in April and brought its initial Qt 6 desktop port, better Wayland support, and a range of other improvements for this lightweight Qt-based open-source desktop environment. The Wayland support remains experimental for LXQt 2.0. While the LXQt desktop doesn't have a particularly big presence in the Fedora space, the change proposal opened this week is for getting LXQt 2.0 all packaged up for Fedora 41.

LXQt screenshot


Besides letting LXQt users have the upgraded desktop, the other motivation for getting LXQt 2.0 in F41 is for having one less package dependency in the repository that requires the end-of-life Qt 5 toolkit.

More details on the proposed LXQt 2.0 plans, which still need to be approved by FESCo, can be found on the Fedora Wiki.
4 Comments
Related News
Fedora 41 Proceeds With AMD SEV-SNP Virtualization Host Support For Confidential VMs
Fedora 41 Looks To Ship Upcoming AMD ROCm 6.2 For Latest AI Capabilities
Fedora Will End Up Supporting The NVIDIA Driver With Secure Boot
Fedora 41 Aims To Support Self-Encrypting Drives Within Its Installer
Fedora 42 Looks To Make Use Of The "Screen Of Death" DRM Panic Screen
Fedora Workstation 41 Install Media Will Ship With Wayland-Only GNOME
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
COSMIC Desktop Very Close To Alpha Release, Adds Compositor Multi-Threading
EXT4 Has A Very Nice Performance Optimization For Linux 6.11
Linus Torvalds Begins The Linux 6.11 Merge Window By Merging Some Of His Own Code
Microsoft's WSL 2.3.11 Brings "Hundreds Of New Kernel Modules" & New Features
NVIDIA Promotes Their Open-Source GPU Kernel Driver Support
Linux Patch To Disable The Snapdragon X Elite "X1E80100" GPU By Default
Rust Safety Standard Proposed For The Linux Kernel
New "SCALE" Software Allows Natively Compiling CUDA Apps For AMD GPUs