LXQt 2.0 Released For Qt6 Desktop Port, Greater Wayland Support

LXQt 2.0 is now available for this lightweight desktop environment that has now been ported to the Qt 6.6+ toolkit. Additionally, much of the LXQt components are ready to be used under Wayland compositors.

LXQt 2.0 with its PCManFM-Qt desktop module, LXQt Runner, and LXQt desktop notifications are now ready to be used under Wayland compositors that support the layer shell protocol like Wayfire, KWin Wayland, LabWC, Hyperland, and Sway. Wayland will be the main target of LXQt 2.1 development where as with LXQt 2.0 the main focus was on moving from Qt5 to Qt6.

LXQt 2.0 also features a new "Fancy Menu" desktop application menu by default with an improved search, favorites, and an all applications area.

Downloads and more details on today's LXQt 2.0 desktop release via GitHub and LXQt-Project.org.
