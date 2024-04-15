Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
LXQt 2.0 Released For Qt6 Desktop Port, Greater Wayland Support
LXQt 2.0 with its PCManFM-Qt desktop module, LXQt Runner, and LXQt desktop notifications are now ready to be used under Wayland compositors that support the layer shell protocol like Wayfire, KWin Wayland, LabWC, Hyperland, and Sway. Wayland will be the main target of LXQt 2.1 development where as with LXQt 2.0 the main focus was on moving from Qt5 to Qt6.
LXQt 2.0 also features a new "Fancy Menu" desktop application menu by default with an improved search, favorites, and an all applications area.
Downloads and more details on today's LXQt 2.0 desktop release via GitHub and LXQt-Project.org.