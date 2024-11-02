Xfce 4.20 Pre1 Pre-Release Published For Testing

2 November 2024
Right on schedule for releasing the Xfce 4.20 desktop in December, the "Pre1" pre-release was posted on Friday for testing.

Xfce 4.20 Pre1 is the first tagged milestone in working toward the big Xfce 4.20 desktop release. This also marks the feature freeze and string freeze for Xfce 4.20.

Xfce 4.20 has been continuing its work around Wayland support, various modernization improvements, and other efforts. The Xfce 4.20 release notes will be out around the official release date of 15 December.

More details on Xfce 4.20 Pre1 via the release announcement. Xfce 4.20 Pre2 as the next tagged milestone should be out at the start of December.
