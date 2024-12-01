Xfce 4.20 Pre2 Released For Testing

Written by Michael Larabel in Desktop on 1 December 2024 at 11:34 AM EST. Add A Comment
Following the Xfce 4.20 Pre1 release from one month ago, Xfce 4.20 Pre2 is ready for testing ahead of the planned desktop release in two weeks.

Xfce 4.20 Pre2 contains a number of bug fixes that were found and corrected over the past month. Additionally, the wallpaper selection for Xfce 4.20 has been finalized. Here's the winning default wallpaper for Xfce 4.20:

Xfce 4.20 wallpaper


There are the brief details within the Xfce 4.20 Pre2 release announcement. Xfce 4.20 stable is expected to be out on 15 December.
