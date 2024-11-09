Debian 12.8 Released With Many Bug Fixes & Security Updates
Debian 12.8 is out today as the latest media refresh for the "Bookworm" release with numerous security fixes along with other general bug fixes included as part of the assortment of package updates.
Debian 12.8 brings a fix for checksum calculation errors within btrfs-progs' btrfs-convert, support for multiple "Route" sections within cloud-init, Ubuntu 25.04 is added to distro-info-data, various glibc fixes, bumping the Linux kernel for security/bug fixes, Node.js package build fixes, fixing buffer overread and out-of-bounds memory accesses with OpenSSL, and dozens of other fixes.
For the most part Debian 12.8 is just another routine security/maintenance update. Downloads and more details on Debian 12.8 via Debian.org.
