LXQt 2.1 Released With New Wayland Session Component

"Through its new component lxqt-wayland-session, LXQt 2.1.0 supports 7 Wayland sessions (with Labwc, KWin, Wayfire, Hyprland, Sway, River and Niri), has two Wayland back-ends in lxqt-panel (one for kwin_wayland and the other general), and will add more later. All LXQt components that are not limited to X11 — i.e., most components — work fine on Wayland. The sessions are available in the new section Wayland Settings inside LXQt Session Settings. At least one supported Wayland compositor should be installed in addition to lxqt-wayland-session for it to be used.



There is still hard work to do, but all of the current LXQt Wayland sessions are quite usable...Anyway, the best result is achieved by installing the latest stable version of the chosen Wayland compositor. Wayland users need to be familiar with Wayland counterparts of some X11 tools. They may use X11 apps through XWayland, but using apps that work directly on Wayland is the best choice."

